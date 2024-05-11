Peloton Interactive’s (PTON) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

PTON has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $4.50 to $2.53 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.11.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Further Reading

