Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Raises Dividend to $0.69 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Shares of TSE PPL traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$50.35. 1,865,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,569,792. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.49. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$38.79 and a 52-week high of C$50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.46. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0400751 EPS for the current year.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Director Henry William Sykes bought 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. In related news, Director Henry William Sykes purchased 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$48.44 per share, with a total value of C$96,098.02. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$53.08.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

