PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given “Neutral” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.50.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PMT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.92.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.
In other news, Director Doug Jones sold 7,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $111,995.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,311 shares in the company, valued at $764,479.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.
