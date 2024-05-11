PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given “Neutral” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.50.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PMT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

PMT traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.80. 305,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Doug Jones sold 7,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $111,995.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,311 shares in the company, valued at $764,479.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.