Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $76.00 price objective on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners raised Perficient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barrington Research restated a market perform rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $73.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.82. Perficient has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.99 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $246,440.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,302,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Perficient news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $591,955.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $246,440.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,302,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,149 shares of company stock worth $885,619 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,919 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Perficient by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,412 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Perficient by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,245 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Perficient by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,682 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

