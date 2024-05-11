Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Performance Food Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.98. 1,000,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day moving average is $69.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $52.92 and a 1 year high of $78.54.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

