Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion.

Perrigo Stock Performance

PRGO stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.71. 782,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,571.43%.

PRGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perrigo news, EVP Alison Ives acquired 2,490 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Willis bought 6,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,466.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,990 shares of company stock worth $475,227 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Recommended Stories

