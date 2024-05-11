Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRGO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of PRGO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.71. 782,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,947. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.57 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $40.28.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,571.43%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis bought 6,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,466.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Willis bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $155,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,466.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $252,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,990 shares of company stock worth $475,227 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

