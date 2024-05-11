Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.06 and last traded at $16.12. 14,980 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 150,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAHC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $710.78 million, a PE ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $249.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.91 million. On average, research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 358.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth $46,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 549.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

