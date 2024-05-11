Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.50

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.50 and last traded at $37.59, with a volume of 98969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PPC. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pilgrim’s Pride

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $1,332,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,565,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 82.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2,666.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 43,243 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 108,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 63,982 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,131,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 136.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 128,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 74,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 237,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

See Also

