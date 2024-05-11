Piper Sandler Lowers The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target to $8.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HAIN. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

HAIN remained flat at $7.03 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,146,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,433. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $631.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $438.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,309 shares in the company, valued at $551,603.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 55.6% in the third quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 2,283,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after acquiring an additional 816,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $7,199,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,131,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,848,000 after purchasing an additional 462,919 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,752,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after purchasing an additional 398,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 418.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 366,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 296,150 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

