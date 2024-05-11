PLAYSTUDIOS’s (MYPS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.67.

MYPS opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47. PLAYSTUDIOS has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $77.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.95 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. Equities research analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYPS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 697,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 331,374 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 71.4% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 243,826 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 29.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 300,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 67,602 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

