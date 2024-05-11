Playtika Holding Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Playtika has a payout ratio of 56.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Playtika to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

Playtika Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $8.58 on Friday. Playtika has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $637.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Playtika from $14.75 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC cut Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.90 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Playtika presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

