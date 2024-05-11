Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Trading Up 10.8% Following Dividend Announcement

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.59. Approximately 182,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 939,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $14.75 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Playtika Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Playtika had a net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 85.69%. The firm had revenue of $637.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Playtika

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Playtika by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Playtika by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,141,000 after acquiring an additional 76,948 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,756,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 256,353 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

