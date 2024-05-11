Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Citigroup

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PLRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of PLRX opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 16.12 and a quick ratio of 17.72. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 244,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 152,190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 8,855.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 267,780 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 250,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 143,142 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

