Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) CEO Marc H. Hedrick Purchases 12,255 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 11th, 2024

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) CEO Marc H. Hedrick acquired 12,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,347. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Plus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Plus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,433. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.08. Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 805.57% and a negative net margin of 271.04%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Plus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

