Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Director Howard Clowes Purchases 9,804 Shares

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) Director Howard Clowes bought 9,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,853.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Plus Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,433. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.55. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09.
Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.08. Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 805.57% and a negative net margin of 271.04%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.
Plus Therapeutics Company Profile
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.
