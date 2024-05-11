POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Shares Up 10.5%

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.10 and last traded at C$3.06. Approximately 100,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 104,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.77.

POET Technologies Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$147.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.85.

POET Technologies (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$0.15 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.79625 EPS for the current year.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. The company offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

