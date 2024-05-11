Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.30

Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.04), with a volume of 755361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.53 ($0.04).

Polarean Imaging Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of £8.76 million, a PE ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Polarean Imaging

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market. The company engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel imaging solutions with a non-invasive and radiation-free functional imaging platform. Its research equipment includes HPX hyperpolarizer, HPX measurement station, HPX gas manifold, chest coil, and dose delivery bags.

