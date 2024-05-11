PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ PYPD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. PolyPid has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($3.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($1.80). Analysts forecast that PolyPid will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PolyPid stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PolyPid Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PYPD Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 415,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000. PolyPid accounts for approximately 1.8% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned about 8.67% of PolyPid at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

