Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Declares $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the bank on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Popular has raised its dividend by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Popular has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Popular to earn $10.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Popular Stock Performance

BPOP traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.92. The company had a trading volume of 293,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,565. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.80. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.81. Popular has a 12-month low of $53.46 and a 12-month high of $90.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Hovde Group raised their target price on Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Popular from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

