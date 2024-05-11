Portillo’s Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Portillo’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Portillo’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Portillo’s’ FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

PTLO stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16. Portillo’s has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $737.73 million, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $165.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLO. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Portillo’s by 1,493.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Portillo’s in the third quarter valued at $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Portillo’s in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Portillo’s by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

