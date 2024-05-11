PotCoin Achieves Market Cap of $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 160.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 111.5% higher against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $314.57 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.87 or 0.00133230 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009643 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011605 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000145 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001611 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

