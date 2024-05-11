Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$46.50 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on POW. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$42.70.
Power Co. of Canada Price Performance
Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$21.37 billion during the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5329341 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Power Co. of Canada Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is 65.60%.
Power Co. of Canada Company Profile
Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.
