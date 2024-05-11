Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines to post earnings of ($2.01) per share for the quarter.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.05) by $0.08. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 151.02% and a negative net margin of 5,037.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $48.78 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $834.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRAX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Featured Stories

