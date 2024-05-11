Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines to post earnings of ($2.01) per share for the quarter.
Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.05) by $0.08. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 151.02% and a negative net margin of 5,037.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ PRAX opened at $48.78 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $834.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on PRAX
About Praxis Precision Medicines
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Praxis Precision Medicines
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.