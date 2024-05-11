Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PRME. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Prime Medicine from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prime Medicine currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.70.

Shares of PRME stock opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. Prime Medicine has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17. The company has a market cap of $673.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.07.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prime Medicine will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prime Medicine news, Director Robert Nelsen bought 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in Prime Medicine by 733.3% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

