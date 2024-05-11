Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. 957,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 1,040,857 shares.The stock last traded at $22.77 and had previously closed at $20.11.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Primo Water Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). Primo Water had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $438.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primo Water

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,135,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,559,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,945,000 after buying an additional 937,235 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 763,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Primo Water by 303.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 806,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 606,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.