Principal Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,821 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $148,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,471 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Summa Corp. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.27. The stock has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.