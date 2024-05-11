Principal Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,821 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $148,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,471 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Summa Corp. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Starbucks Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of SBUX stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.27. The stock has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.
Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks
In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
