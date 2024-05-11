Principal Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUAFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned about 0.28% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TUA opened at $21.26 on Friday. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.17.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

