Principal Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,306 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Western Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 3,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 91,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 82,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $147.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.49. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $192.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

