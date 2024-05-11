Principal Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 40,126 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 40,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 47,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.09 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.14.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1462 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.