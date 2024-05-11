Principal Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 40,126 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 40,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 47,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.09 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.14.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
