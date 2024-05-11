Principal Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.21. 1,421,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,581. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.4637 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

