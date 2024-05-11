Principal Securities Inc. Invests $1.36 Million in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.18. 3,606,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,839,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $239.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.76. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $77.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

