Principal Securities Inc. Invests $1.41 Million in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,166,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,692,000 after purchasing an additional 61,194 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 68,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 53,478 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter worth $1,527,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,006,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,875,000 after buying an additional 32,373 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.26. 59,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,744. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.12. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $48.31.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.