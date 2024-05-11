Principal Securities Inc. Invests $1.54 Million in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $95.82 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.25.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

