Principal Securities Inc. Invests $1.69 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in S&P Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in S&P Global by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $431.57 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

