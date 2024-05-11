Principal Securities Inc. Invests $1.76 Million in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 947,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,186,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,168,000 after acquiring an additional 31,487 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 683,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,249,000 after acquiring an additional 23,016 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,025,000 after acquiring an additional 652,924 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,110.07.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,019.33 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The company has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,089.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,021.45.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,200.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,200.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $33,391,813. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.