Principal Securities Inc. Invests $1.84 Million in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60.2% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMB opened at $51.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.91. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

