Principal Securities Inc. Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,271,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,489,000 after acquiring an additional 24,877 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 265,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,189,000 after acquiring an additional 54,676 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,713,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of ITA opened at $135.10 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
