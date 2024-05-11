Principal Securities Inc. Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,271,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,489,000 after acquiring an additional 24,877 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 265,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,189,000 after acquiring an additional 54,676 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,713,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ITA opened at $135.10 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.