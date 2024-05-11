Principal Securities Inc. Makes New $4.73 Million Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 18.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.1% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Broadcom by 57.7% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 11,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $1,332.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,309.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,159.94. The company has a market capitalization of $617.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $617.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,285.41.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

