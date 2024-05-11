Principal Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $53.32 and a 1 year high of $67.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.30. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

