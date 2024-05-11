Principal Securities Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 13,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX stock opened at $235.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.45. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $229.40 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

