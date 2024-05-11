Principal Securities Inc. Purchases New Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,281,000 after buying an additional 129,364 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health
In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Elevance Health Stock Performance
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Elevance Health Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.42.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health
Elevance Health Profile
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Elevance Health
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Trading Halts Explained
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.