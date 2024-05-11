Principal Securities Inc. Purchases New Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 182.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 43,802 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Lunt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,989,000.

LMBS stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

