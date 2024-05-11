Principal Securities Inc. Takes $1.46 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Snap-on by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 14.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 6.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.75.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on
In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 2,562 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total value of $690,074.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,930 shares of company stock worth $14,089,523 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Snap-on Price Performance
Shares of SNA opened at $280.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.55 and its 200 day moving average is $280.00. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $247.68 and a 12-month high of $298.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Snap-on Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.03%.
About Snap-on
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Snap-on
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.