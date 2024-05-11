Principal Securities Inc. Takes $1.57 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $407.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $394.82 and a 200-day moving average of $384.55.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.28.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

