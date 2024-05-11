Principal Securities Inc. Takes $1.72 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,027 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,629,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,288,000 after buying an additional 34,999 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,552,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,671,000 after acquiring an additional 588,269 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,225,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 804,685 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.