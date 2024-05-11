Principal Securities Inc. Takes $4.65 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 84,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $647,943,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,195,000 after buying an additional 3,531,562 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,715,000 after buying an additional 1,618,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,956 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.61. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.



