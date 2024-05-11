Principal Securities Inc. Takes $4.98 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,976,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $13,759,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 178,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $986,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $234.08 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.48 and a 200-day moving average of $225.08.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.57.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

