Principal Securities Inc. Takes Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $224,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of NJUL stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,412 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average is $55.52.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

