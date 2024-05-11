Principal Securities Inc. Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 29,338 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,243,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.48.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 253,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,208,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 253,893 shares in the company, valued at $46,208,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,416 shares of company stock valued at $9,804,298. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $182.08 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $184.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.57 and its 200-day moving average is $148.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $203.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

